University non-academic staff decides to continue strike

University Trade Union Joint Committee (UTUJC) has decided to continue their strike action due to the non-fulfillment of points agreed upon meeting held with the Higher Education Minister Kabir Hashim on April 02.

The Joint Committee earlier decided to suspend their trade union action today (04) after discussions held with the Minister of Higher Education.

An indefinite strike action was launched by University non academic staff trade unions on February 27.

Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee, Edward Malwattage, said that the strike action will only be terminated if the officials provide acceptable solutions to their issues.

Meanwhile, the State University examinations scheduled to be held during the weekend were postponed until further notice due to the strike action by non-academic staff.