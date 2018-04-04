Rishard Bathiutheen’s All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) has decided to vote against no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, announced the Party National organizer.

The ACMA, has 5 MPs in the Parliament all of who are expected to vote to defeat the motion.

Meanwhile the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) also decided to vote against the no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, TPA leader Minister Mano Ganesan said.

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) yesterday (03) decided to defeat the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The SLMC’s Supreme Council convened and decided to vote against the motion, SLMC leader Minister Rauf Hakeem said.