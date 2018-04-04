Debate on no-confidence motion commences in parliament

April 4, 2018   10:21 am

By Manushi Silva

The debate on no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe commenced in parliament a short while ago. 

The vote will be taken at 9.30 pm today.

Parliamentarians representing the Joint Opposition handed over the no-confidence motion, signed by 55 MPs including 4 from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), to the Speaker on March 21 while the following day party leader decided that it will be taken up for debate on April 4.

Party leaders also decided not to use the Parliament’s electronic voting system for the impending vote. 

