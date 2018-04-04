SLFP MPs will vote in favour of NCM - Lakshman Yapa

Denying the Minister A.H.M. Fowzie’s statement, State Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says that Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs have decided to vote in favour of the No-Confidence Motion (NCM).

He stated that the decision was taken during an urgent meeting held at Minister Mahinda Amaraweera’s residence, a short while ago.

Abeywardena said that more than 25 Parliamentarians representing the SLFP participated in the discussion and that they decided to vote in favour of the no-co0nfidence motion.

He denied the statement made by State Minister Fowzie that the SLFP decided to abstain from voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Prior to this meeting, the SLFP parliamentary group held another discussion with President Maithripala Siriasena at his official residence this morning.