JVP decides to vote in support of no- confidence motion

April 4, 2018   12:15 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has decided to vote in support of the no- confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking at the Parliamentary debate JVP parliamentarian Bimal Rathnayake made this statement, a short while ago. 

“The biggest deal in the country at present is the Mahinda- Ranil deal. The Former President at least did not use the effort he used to win the power at  Local Government elections to defeat the no confidence motion.” He alleged.
 
Meanwehile, Rathnayake said that the PM has shown that he cannot catch thieves, he added.

