Awurudu Nekath Seettuwa handed over to the President

In keeping with the New Year customs and traditions, the time table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year known as ‘Nekath Seettuwa’ was presented to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence, today (04).

The traditional document was handed over to the President by Minister of Home Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs, S.B. Navinna.

Marking the ancient tradition, where the ‘Nakath Mohottala’, the official astrologer of the Kings delivered the ‘Nekath Seettuwa’ to the King, a layman presented it to the President.

Secretary to the Ministry, D Swarnapala , Advisor Ravibandu Vidyapathi, Director of Department of Cultural Affairs Anusha Gokula were present during the occasion.