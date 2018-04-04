When money speaks, the truth keeps silent - Wimal

April 4, 2018   01:21 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa claims that the government has lost its two-thirds majority in Parliament with the no-confidence motion which has been brought against the Prime Minister. 

Speaking during the parliament debate on the motion, the former minister said: “There is a saying that ‘when money speaks, the truth keeps silent.’ I heard the sound of money speaking.”

He alleged that “it is money that is speaking in support of the Prime Minister.” 

“With the motion of no confidence, the government has lost its two-thirds majority power.” 

Meanwhile UNP MP S.M. Marikkar, raising objections to this statement, stated that Weerawansa’s comments that MPs were given money to oppose the motion are completely false. 

