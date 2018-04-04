No-Confidence: Harsha says match over

State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Dr Harsha de Silva, says that the United National Front (UNF) will defeat the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister without any trouble.

He also claimed that it appears that the Joint Opposition (JO), which had presented the motion to parliament, has been let down by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) by promising “nonexistent numbers” of votes.

“Match over! So ultimately looks like the SLFP let the JO down by promising nonexistent numbers... We, the UNF, will defeat the No Confidence Motion against the PM without any trouble,” de Silva said in a Facebook post, during the ongoing debate on the motion.

“After that we will go for a total restructure of the UNP this coming weekend. The new look, younger and stronger UNP will emerge by 1 May 2018,” he also said.