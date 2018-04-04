No-confidence motion against PM will be defeated with a majority - Minister John

Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga said the no confidence motion against Prime Minister will be defeated with a majority of 44 votes.

The minister made this statement speaking at the debate on no-confidence motion held at parliament today.

“There are only 80 votes in support of the no–confidence motion however there are 122 votes against the motion. Therefore the motion will be defeated with a majority of 44 votes,” Amaratunga pointed out.

“MP Weerawansa has already accepted defeat. The Yahapalana government was cleansed by this. Parliamentarian Dinesh Gunawardena’s father who was once a SLFP MP joined UNP and held a ministerial post under UNP government. Therefore we also invite Dinesh Gunawardena to join our government” he said.

“We have 122 votes. There are only 80 votes in favor of the no confidence motion. The SLFP cheated on us. We ask the Joint Opposition to withdraw the motion. Since it is noon, let’s all have lunch and go home” the Minister added.