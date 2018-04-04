Cannot vote in favor of no-confidence motion - Athureliye Rathana Thero

Venerable Athureliye Rathana Thero said he cannot vote in favor of no-confidence motion on behalf of government.

Speaking at the debate on no-confidence motion the Thero said it is not acceptable for a Buddhist monk to engage in or support fraud and corruption.

“The Yahapalana government has more criticism than the previous government. National security has been endangered. The war heroes have been imprisoned. The activities of the government during the past three years are being challenged and questioned.It is a pity to say so by myself who was a pioneer in establishing the present government.

Speaking Further, the Thero said the country is facing an unstable condition and both the government and opposition have a responsibility to redeem the country from the unstable state which prevail in the country.