UNP to be split after no confidence motion - Aluthgamage

April 4, 2018   04:10 pm

By Manushi Silva

The United National Party will definitely split into two after the results of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minster Ranil Wickremesinghe, said parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage.
 

Aluthgamage made this statement during the debate on no-confidence motion held at parliament today.


He also requested the House to vote in favor of the no-confidence motion unto to their conscience, despite any condition.

“The PM was the key figure who handled the economy of the country and all corruptions were carried out through the Economic Committee. However when President took steps to abolish the committee all who were in the committee were grief-stricken.


Meanwhile a group of UNP members have planned to pelt eggs at JO parliamentarians, after the defeat on no- confidence motion, Aluthgamage revealed.
 

