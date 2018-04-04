Cabinet reshuffle likely on Monday - Rajitha

Co-cabinet spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that a Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on Monday, based on the decision of the no-confidence motion.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing in Colombo today (4), he said that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is a turning point of the government.

He stated that the no-confidence motion will only further strengthen the government and that it will be used as the basis for addressing the shortcomings in the government.