Cabinet reshuffle likely on Monday - Rajitha

Cabinet reshuffle likely on Monday - Rajitha

April 4, 2018   04:18 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Co-cabinet spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that a Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on Monday, based on the decision of the no-confidence motion.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing in Colombo today (4), he said that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is a turning point of the government.

He stated that the no-confidence motion will only further strengthen the government and that it will be used as the basis for addressing the shortcomings in the government.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories