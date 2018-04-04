Ven. Athureliye Rathana Thero decides to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion

Venerable Athureliye Rathana Thero said he will abstain from voting on no-confidence motion.

The Thero made this statement during a special media briefing held at the parliament today (04).

However, the Thero earlier said he cannot vote in favor of no-confidence motion on behalf of government.

Speaking at the debate on no-confidence motion the Thero said it is not acceptable for a Buddhist monk to engage in or support fraud and corruption.