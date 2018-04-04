Ven. Athureliye Rathana Thero decides to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion

April 4, 2018   05:56 pm

By Manushi Silva

Venerable Athureliye Rathana Thero said he will abstain from voting on no-confidence motion.

The Thero made this statement during a special media briefing held at the parliament today (04).

However, the Thero earlier said he cannot vote in favor of no-confidence motion on behalf of government. 

Speaking at the debate on no-confidence motion the Thero said it is not acceptable for a Buddhist monk to engage in or support fraud and corruption. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories