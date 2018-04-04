Dayasiri to support no-confidence motion

Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara says that he too will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The minister stated that he will vote in favour of the motion even if it means he has to “go home tomorrow” and that he is not willing to “betray his vote money”.

Jayasekara said that the MPs of the SLFP decided to vote in favour of the motion of no-confidence at the discussion held on the night of April 02 and that he has “a backbone” enough to raise a hand for the motion.

He also said that they never kept silent when they had to raise their voice in the Cabinet.

The former UNP member stated that they cannot take the decision of whether Ranil Wickremesinghe should be removed from the United National Party (UNP) and that it should be done by the party.

He stated that the UNP cannot decide the SLFP’s path and vice versa.