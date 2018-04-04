12 SLFP MPs in govt to support no-confidence motion

12 SLFP MPs in govt to support no-confidence motion

April 4, 2018   08:28 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Twelve MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) including ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers with the government say they will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The SLFP MPs made this announcement while attending a press conference within the Parliament Complex today (4).

Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Chandima Weerakkody, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dilan Perera, Susil Premajayantha, Susantha Punchinilame, Sudarshini Fernandopulle, S.B. Dissanayake and Anuradha Jayaratne were among those present at the press briefing. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories