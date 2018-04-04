12 SLFP MPs in govt to support no-confidence motion

Twelve MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) including ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers with the government say they will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The SLFP MPs made this announcement while attending a press conference within the Parliament Complex today (4).

Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Chandima Weerakkody, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dilan Perera, Susil Premajayantha, Susantha Punchinilame, Sudarshini Fernandopulle, S.B. Dissanayake and Anuradha Jayaratne were among those present at the press briefing.