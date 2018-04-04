UPFA to vote in favour of no-confidence motion - Thilanga

MP Thilanga Sumathipala says that the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has decided to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The UPFA Colombo District MP made these comments while speaking during the Parliament debate on the no-confidence motion which is currently underway.

He stated that it was a policy decision and that they have no personal dispute with PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile 12 MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) including ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers with the government told a news conference today that they too will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.

Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Chandima Weerakkody, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dilan Perera, Susil Premajayantha, Susantha Punchinilame, Sudarshini Fernandopulle, S.B. Dissanayake and Anuradha Jayaratne were among those present at the press briefing.