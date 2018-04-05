Three injured after gunmen open fire at car in Kosgoda

April 5, 2018   12:04 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Three persons have been injured following a shooting incident at Athuruwella, Induruwa in the Kosgoda police division when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a car. 

The wounded persons have been admitted to the Nagoda Hospital. 

The injured includes an individual by the name of Saman Perera who is a murder accused and a rival of two underworld leader ‘Kosgoda Sujee’.

An individual by the name of Mohamed Ismail is also said to be among the injured persons. 

