Three injured after gunmen open fire at car in Kosgoda

Three persons have been injured following a shooting incident at Athuruwella, Induruwa in the Kosgoda police division when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a car.

The wounded persons have been admitted to the Nagoda Hospital.

The injured includes an individual by the name of Saman Perera who is a murder accused and a rival of two underworld leader ‘Kosgoda Sujee’.

An individual by the name of Mohamed Ismail is also said to be among the injured persons.