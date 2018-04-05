33 UNP MPs want 6 SLFP Ministers sacked

A group of MPs of the ruling party have written to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe requesting the immediate removal of 6 Ministers of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) from the Cabinet of Ministers.

A letter signed by 33 UNP MPs has been presented to the PM, following the vote on the no-confidence motion, seeking the removal of ministers S.B. Dissanayake, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Susil Premajayantha, Chandima Weerakkody and Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The letter states that a certain group within government had continued to repeatedly criticize out in the open the Cabinet decisions which were taken in consensus and act against the government while also specially making horrible statement through the media.

The MP say that continuing to allow those who criticize the government while in the government to stay in a betrayal of the mandates obtained in the 2015 elections.

Therefore they urge that the aforementioned “anti-government” ministers be removed from the Cabinet, for turning their back on the public’s opinion.

The ministers in question had also voted in favour of the motion of no confidence against the prime minister today (4).