Sri Lanka wins first medal at 2018 CWG

April 5, 2018   08:43 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Sri Lankan weightlifter Chaturanga Lakmal won the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 56kg category at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

He wins Sri Lanka’s first medal of this year’s Commonwealth Games being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

India’s Gururaja bags silver while Malaysia’s Izhar Ahmad, who lifted 261kg (CWG record), won the Gold Medal. 

Sri Lanka’s Chaturanga Lakmal came third with a lift of 248kg in the 56kg category. 

Meanwhile Sri Lanka’s Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage was beaten 21-8 21-4 by India’s Saina Nehwal in women’s singles Badminton on day 1 of the games. 

