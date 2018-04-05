Dinusha Gomes wins bronze at CWG 2018

Sri Lanka’s Dinusha Gomes has won the Bronze Medal in women’s weightlifting in the 48kg event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai took gold in the event. She made six lifts, each of them a Commonwealth Games record and the total lift was 26kg more than the silver medallist, Mauritian Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.

Gomes took the bronze medal for Sri Lanka with 155kg (70 in snatch, 85 in clean & jerk).

This is the country’s second medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan weightlifter Chaturanga Lakmal claimed bronze in the men’s 56kg category with a total of 244kg.