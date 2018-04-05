Dinusha Gomes wins bronze at CWG 2018

Dinusha Gomes wins bronze at CWG 2018

April 5, 2018   12:39 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Sri Lanka’s Dinusha Gomes has won the Bronze Medal in women’s weightlifting in the 48kg event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Thursday. 

India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai took gold in the event. She made six lifts, each of them a Commonwealth Games record and the total lift was 26kg more than the silver medallist, Mauritian Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.

Gomes took the bronze medal for Sri Lanka with 155kg (70 in snatch, 85 in clean & jerk).

This is the country’s second medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan weightlifter Chaturanga Lakmal claimed bronze in the men’s 56kg category with a total of 244kg.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories