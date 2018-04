A 33-year-old found guilty over the possession of 8.9 grams of heroin was sentenced to life in prison by the Colombo High Court today (5).

Colombo High Court Judge VIkum Kaluarachchi sentenced the accused, Sankar Kadeeshwaran, a resident of Ferguson Road, Colombo 14.

The suspect was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in the Maligawatta area with 8.9g of heroin on September 06, 2011.