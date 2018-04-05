Spot fines to be introduced for 33 traffic offences

Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ashoka Abeysinghe says that spot fines will be introduced for 33 selected traffic violations in order to reduce traffic accidents and create disciplined drivers.

Speaking during the debate in Parliament today (5) on three legislations under the Motor Traffic Act, he stated that the spot fines will range between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000.

He stated that 33 specific fines will be introduced based on the recommendations of the committee appointed on the instruction of the President.

The Deputy Minister stated that a new vehicle with four wheels will be introduced instead of three-wheelers under the Motor Traffic Act and that it will be included into the traffic laws.

He also said that a gazette notification will be issued preventing these vehicles from entering any of the country’s Expressways. Abeysinghe added that an International Driver’s License will be introduced soon.