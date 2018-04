A group of UNP Parliamentarians have decided to bring a no-confidence motion (NCM) against the SLFP Ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the NCM against the Prime Minister.

UNP Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman stated that the no-confidence motion will be handed over to the Speaker of Parliament tomorrow (6).

He stated that the no-confidence motion is being brought by a group of UNP MPs including him.