President did not tell us how to vote - Samarasinghe

Minister Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa says that although there were two opinions within the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) with regard to the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, they always respect the majority’s opinion.

Speaking at a press briefing at SLFP headquarters today (5), the minister said that he is saddened by the fact that his colleagues Minister S.B. Dissanayake and MP Thilanga Sumathipala were of the stance they would abstain from voting, but changed their mind in the last minute and voted in favour.

He charged that the intention of the Joint Opposition was to capture power in the country the way they captured power in the village and that they were plotting a major conspiracy.

Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, who also addressed the media, stated that President Maithripala Sirisena never express his views on how they should proceed with regard to the no-confidence vote on the Prime Minister.

He said that the President never told them to vote in favour, against or abstain. The President said that regardless of the outcome of the no-confidence vote, he would have to govern the country come the next morning and therefore he would not take sides, Samarasinghe added.

He said that the President asked them to a take a decision on the matter as a parliamentary group.