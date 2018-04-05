Ex-military intelligence chief arrested over journalist abduction

Former Director of Military Intelligence Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara has been arrested by the CID over the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008, the Police Spokesman said.

Karunasekara, who was then Director Military Intelligence, was arrested after he checked in to the Military Hospital.

He is currently admitted at the hospital under the custody of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers. The Mount Lavinia Magistrate is to be notified on this, police said.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised.

Several army personnel including officers attached to the Army Intelligence Directorate and an Army Major were previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case.

Amal Karunasekara was a former Chief of Staff of the Army and also served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Sapugaskanda and as the 15th Colonel of the Regiment in the Sri Lanka Light Infantry Regiment.

Among several key appointments that he held were Director Military Intelligence, Director Infantry, Master General of Ordnance Branch (MGO Br) and Military Secretary of the Sri Lanka Army.