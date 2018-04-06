Steps should be taken against govt. MPs working with JO - Daya

Steps should be taken against govt. MPs working with JO - Daya

April 6, 2018   08:57 am

By Manushi Silva

The journey of UNP has been disrupted due to MPs who are working with Joint Opposition while bearing ministerial posts under the unity government, said UNP MP Daya Gamage.

The President along with the Prime Minister should take actions regarding them, he added.

Meanwhile, a group of UNP Parliamentarians will handover a no-confidence motion (NCM) today (06) against the SLFP Ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the NCM against the Prime Minister. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories