Steps should be taken against govt. MPs working with JO - Daya

The journey of UNP has been disrupted due to MPs who are working with Joint Opposition while bearing ministerial posts under the unity government, said UNP MP Daya Gamage.

The President along with the Prime Minister should take actions regarding them, he added.

Meanwhile, a group of UNP Parliamentarians will handover a no-confidence motion (NCM) today (06) against the SLFP Ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the NCM against the Prime Minister.