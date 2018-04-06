NCM on SLFPers who voted against PM to be handed over to Speaker today

The UNP will submit their no-confidence motion (NCM) against the SLFP Ministers and MPs for voting in favor of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The NCM will be handed over to the Speaker of Parliament today (6).

UNP Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman yesterday stated that a no-confidence motion is being brought by a group of UNP MPs including him against the SLFP Ministers and MPs who pledged their support to the NCM against the Prime Minister.

About 15 MPs have signed the NCM so far, Rahman said.

The transparency of the government has diminished due to the activities of those ministers, he pointed out.

Twelve MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) including S.B. Dissanayake, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Susil Premajayantha, Chandima Weerakkody and Dayasiri Jayasekara with the government voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.