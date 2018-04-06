One person arrested with a firearm in Ramanathan flats

One person arrested with a firearm in Ramanathan flats

April 6, 2018   10:50 am

By Manushi Silva

One person was arrested in Ramanathan flats, Kotahena today (06) for the possession of a firearm.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), said the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

A revolver, six 9mm live ammunition were seized by the Police.

The suspect was identified as a 35-year-old residing in Colombo 13.

The suspect will be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate Court today. 

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by CCD.

