Court re- issues summons on former Secretary to the President

The Colombo Magistrate Court today (06) re- issued summons on former Secretary to the President P.B. Abeykoon to appear in Court as a witness regarding five corruption cases filed against former Minister Johnston Fernando.

Abeykoon was summoned to appear before courts on a previous occasion, however the officials from bribery and corruption informed the court that that they failed to handover summon to former Secretary to the President as he had gone abroad.

Therefore Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara re-issued notice on P.B. Abeykoon to appear before the court on June 05, on request by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

When the case was taken up for hearing on January 11, attorneys representing the Bribery Commission informed the court that that former Presidential Secretary P. B. Abeykoon and the officer who was in charge of declarations of assets and liabilities at the Presidential Secretariat will be named as witnesses.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption alleged that the former Minister had failed to declare his assets and liabilities for three years since 2010 to 2014.