SLFP to decide next week on MPs who voted for NCM

President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will meet next week to decide on the MPs who voted in favour and against the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

He revealed this responding to a question put forwards during the meeting with head of media organizations and news editors this morning (6).

The President stated that agreements on the Yahapalana government were reached by the Working Committee and that the decision regarding these MPs will also be taken the committee next week.

While a majority of the MPs of the SLFP were absent during the no-confidence vote on the Prime Minister, some of them opted to vote in favour.

Meanwhile a group of MPs of the United National Party (UNP) are expected to hand over a no-confidence motion today against several SLFP ministers who voted in favour of the NCM against the President.

UNP MP Mujibur Rahman said that the motion which has already collected over 15 signatures will be brought against ministers S.B. Dissanayake, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Susil Premajayantha, Chandima Weerakkody and Dayasiri Jayasekara.