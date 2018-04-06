Indika Dissanayake wins Silver at CWG 2018

April 6, 2018   12:37 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Sri Lanka’s Indika Dissanayake won a Silver medal in the men’s 69 kg weightlifting event final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Friday.

Gareth Evans of Wales won the Gold medal while India’s Deepak Lather won the bronze medal.

Dissanayake won the silver with 297kgs. Gareth Evans won the gold with 299 kgs, while the 18-year-old Indian weightlifter lifted a total of 295 kgs to win the bronze medal.

This brings Sri Lanka’s medals total at the 21st Commonwealth Games to three (1 Silver, 2 Bronze). 

Yesterday (5) Chaturanga Lakmal and Dinusha Gomes won bronze medals for weightlifting in their respective categories.  

