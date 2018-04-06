Former Sathosa Chairman arrested
April 6, 2018   01:44 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The former Chairman of Lanka Sathosa Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando has been arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID). 

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that he was arrested in connection with the investigations being carried out by the FCID regarding the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 39 million for the purchase of carom and checkers boards in 2014. 

Police said that Nalin Fernando was arrested when he attempted to leave the country today (6). 

The arrested suspect is to be produced at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

