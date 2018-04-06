Former Military Intelligence Director remanded

Former Military Intelligence Director remanded

April 6, 2018   03:59 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Former Director of Military Intelligence Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara, who was arrested by the CID yesterday, has been remanded until April 18 by ther Colombo Additional Magistrate. 

He had been arrested over the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008.

Karunasekara, who was then Director Military Intelligence, was arrested after he checked in to the Military Hospital.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised.   

Several army personnel including officers attached to the Army Intelligence Directorate and an Army Major were previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case.  

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories