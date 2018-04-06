Former Military Intelligence Director remanded

Former Director of Military Intelligence Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara, who was arrested by the CID yesterday, has been remanded until April 18 by ther Colombo Additional Magistrate.

He had been arrested over the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008.

Karunasekara, who was then Director Military Intelligence, was arrested after he checked in to the Military Hospital.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised.

Several army personnel including officers attached to the Army Intelligence Directorate and an Army Major were previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case.