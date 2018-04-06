PM instructs to withdraw no-confidence against SLFP ministers

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the UNP MPs to withdraw the no-confidence motion against the SLFP Ministers who voted in favour of the NCM against him.

Wickremesinghe has stated that the No-confidence motions handed over by the backbencher UNP MPs was not a decision of the UNP but the views of a few MPs.

Accordingly the Prime Minister, in his capacity as the leader of the UNP, while noting that any decision regarding a No-Confidence motion must be taken at a UNP parliamentary group meeting, has instructed the UNP backbencher parliamentarians to withdraw the No-Confidence motions.

The Government Info. Department said that further decisions on the matter will be taken at a UNP group meeting, soon.

He has asserted that the issues which have arisen with the SLFP would be resolved through negotiations, the Director General of the Department of Information Sudharshana Gunawardana said in a statement.

A group of UNP Parliamentarians today handed over a no-confidence motions to the Speaker against six Ministers of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala.

The motions, signed by 20 MPs of the United National Party (UNP), is against Ministers S.B. Dissanayake, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Susil Premajayantha, Chandima Weerakkody, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Dpeuty Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala who voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.