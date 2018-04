One person has been arrested for the possession of a firearm in Galpoththayaya,Julampitiya area.

The suspect was arrested with a T56 upon a tip-off received by Middeniya Police officials.

The suspect was identified as a 29-year-old residing in the same area.

He will be produced before Walasmulla Magistrate and further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Middeniya Police.