Showery conditions expected over most provinces, sea areas

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the low level atmospheric disturbance is now located to the South of Sri Lanka and that showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Southern, Eastern and Uva provinces in the morning too.

Heavy falls above 100mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Cloudy skies can be expected in the southern half of the island, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance to the South of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected further, particularly in the Western and southern sea areas, the Met Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota. Heavy falls can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly to south-easterly in direction in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Batticaloa and winds will be variable in direction in other sea areas.

Wind speed will be 20-30kmph.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (08th), are Minuwangoda, Katunayake, Morontota, Gampola, Hanguranketha, Radaliyagoada and Pitakumbura about 12:11 noon.