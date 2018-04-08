One dead in van-motorcycle collision; monks among injured



One person died while another four including two Buddhist monks were wounded following a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a van, Nawagaththegama Police said.

The accident had occurred on the Nawagaththegama-Galgamuwa road at around 8.37pm last night (7).

The deceased has been identified as Pathirage Balawardena, 68, a resident of Anuradhapura, who was traveling in the van at the time of the accident.

The wounded include the driver of the van, Anura Sirimal Chandrathilaka, a resident of Thambuththegama, Katuneriye Dhamdewa Thero and Nimaladassa Thero who are from the Polgahawela Mahameuna Asapuwa and were passengers of the van.

The motorcycle rider and passenger, both 22-year-olds from Nawagaththegama were also wounded and hospitalized.

They were admitted to the Nawagaththegama Hospital, however the van driver, motorcycle rider and passenger who were in critical condition have been transferred to Puttalam Hospital.

The van arriving from Galgamuwa had collided head-on with the motorcycle near the Galbokkuwa Junction before veering off the road and crashing.

Nawagaththegama Police is conducting an investigation.