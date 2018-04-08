Cabinet reshuffle before Sinhala and Tamil New Year

April 8, 2018   12:18 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The President and the Prime Minister have decided to reshuffle the Cabinet before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Minister Akila VIraj Kariyawasam said. 

He stated that the decision was taken by the two party leaders during a meeting held last night. 

On Friday, the President had said that the future of the current cabinet ministers and the proposed reshuffle would be discussed at the Central SLFP Committee meeting scheduled to be held on Monday (April 9) and the reshuffle will be studied by a joint committee of the two parties and it would be done in a scientific manner. 

