India detains Turkish national who arrived from Sri Lanka by boat
April 8, 2018 12:51 pm
A Turkish national, who had reached Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu by fibreglass boat from Sri Lanka, was detained by Indian police today after he was found moving around in suspicious circumstances.
Police said the 41-year old man told them that he arrived from Sri Lanka in a fibre glass boat, which then went away.
A police patrol spotted him moving around near the port office and detained him for questioning, PTI reported.
-Agencies