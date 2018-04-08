Special bus, train services for Sinhala & Tamil New Year

Special bus services and train services will function to ease transport for people who are visiting hometowns during the coming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

Additional General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways Wijaya Samarasinghe stated that a special train service will commence form today (8).

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said that measures have been taken to allocate 2, 000 additional busses for passengers traveling to their hometowns from the Colombo central bus stand.

The special bus service will operate 24 hours a day until April 15.

Apart from these special services, the usual day-to-day bus services will also function, SLTB Chairman Ramal Siriwardana said.

Additional buses traveling to Colombo will be scheduled from April 16 to 24 coordinated by the SLTB’s regional offices while the number of buses plying the expressway has also been increased.