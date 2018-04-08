Deadline to apply for O/L results re-correction extended

Deadline to apply for O/L results re-correction extended

April 8, 2018   04:16 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The deadline given for students to apply for the re-correction of the results of the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination has been extended by the Department of Examinations.

The time period, which was set to expire yesterday (7), has been extended until April 12 based on a request from the Postal Department, Commissioner General of Exams Sanath Pujitha said.  

The results of the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination were released on March 28. 

The 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination was held from December 12 to 21 at 5,116 examination centers across the island. 

A total of 688,573 applicants sat for the O/L exam last year with 41,464 applicants following the new syllabus and 14,799 sitting for the exam under the old syllabus. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories