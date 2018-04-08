Deadline to apply for O/L results re-correction extended

The deadline given for students to apply for the re-correction of the results of the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination has been extended by the Department of Examinations.

The time period, which was set to expire yesterday (7), has been extended until April 12 based on a request from the Postal Department, Commissioner General of Exams Sanath Pujitha said.

The results of the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination were released on March 28.

The 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination was held from December 12 to 21 at 5,116 examination centers across the island.

A total of 688,573 applicants sat for the O/L exam last year with 41,464 applicants following the new syllabus and 14,799 sitting for the exam under the old syllabus.