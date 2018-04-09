Ammunition found on a mattress at temple in Bibila

April 9, 2018   01:00 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Thirty bullets of a T-56 assault rifle have been discovered on top of a mattress in the abode at a Buddhist temple in Maligathenna within the Bibila police division. 

Police said that the abode of the temple has been closed down for the past one month or so and that temple has also been closed due to the absence of Buddhist monks at the temple. 

Police had discovered the ammunition, based on information received. 

Police suspect that the location had been used by certain individuals to plan some sort of premeditated crime.

A special investigation has been launched to arrest any suspects involved, Bibila Police said. 

