Two held at BIA with cigarettes and cardamom

Two held at BIA with cigarettes and cardamom

April 9, 2018   08:12 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with illegally imported cigarettes and cardamom worth over Rs 1 million in total. 

The suspects, aged 33 & 41, residents of Kotugoda and Kurunegala, had arrived from Dubai yesterday (8) and were apprehended while passing through the Customs Green channel.

A total of 28,160 of illegally imported cigarettes and 30kgs of cardamom were found in their possession. The total value of the goods has been estimated at Rs 1,020,600. 

The two suspects were released on a penalty of Rs 150,000. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories