Two held at BIA with cigarettes and cardamom

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with illegally imported cigarettes and cardamom worth over Rs 1 million in total.

The suspects, aged 33 & 41, residents of Kotugoda and Kurunegala, had arrived from Dubai yesterday (8) and were apprehended while passing through the Customs Green channel.

A total of 28,160 of illegally imported cigarettes and 30kgs of cardamom were found in their possession. The total value of the goods has been estimated at Rs 1,020,600.

The two suspects were released on a penalty of Rs 150,000.