Decisive SLFP Central Committee meeting today

The Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will meet today (9) for crucial talks, with the party expected to decide on its future in the National Government as well reach a decision on the MPs who voted during the no-confidence motion against the PM.

The SLFP Central Committee meeting chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena will begin at 7.00pm tonight, Minister Dayasiri Jaysekara told Ada Derana.

The 16 ministers and MPs of the SLFP who voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against PM Ranil Wickremesinghe had made a request to the President to allow them to vacate the position held by them in the government.

Accordingly, a decision on the matter is expected to be reached today, Jayasekara said. The Sports Minister, who was among the SLFP ministers that supported the NCM on April 4, stated that following this decision he would decide on future political activities.

Meanwhile a decision is also expected to be taken regarding the future course of action of the SLFP in the government, he said.

The no-confidence motion which was brought by a group of UNP parliamentarians against 6 SLFP ministers and deputy speaker Thilanga Sumathipala, who supports the NCM against the PM, will also be taken up for discussion today.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe had later instructed the UNP backbenchers to withdraw the no-confidence motion as it was not a decision of the party.