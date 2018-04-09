Poonakary Hospital directors vehicle involved in accident

April 9, 2018   11:18 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The vehicle which the director of the Poonakary Hospital, Killinochchi, was traveling in was involved in a traffic accident yesterday (08) evening, critically injuring a woman.

The vehicle was traveling from Jaffna to Poonakary when the double cab had veered off the road and toppled due to the driver losing control, according to the police. 

The doctor’s mother has been injured in the accident and was admitted to the Jaffna hospital for treatment.

The incident is being further investigated by the Pooneryn Police. 

