Former Sathosa chairman further remanded

Former Sathosa chairman Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando, who was arrested by the FCID, has been further remanded until April 12 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

He was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 39 million for the purchase of carom and checkers boards in 2014.

Fernando was arrested when he attempted to leave the country on April 6 and remanded until today after being produced at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.