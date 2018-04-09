Former Sathosa chairman further remanded

Former Sathosa chairman further remanded

April 9, 2018   11:36 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Former Sathosa chairman Nalin Ruwanjeewa Fernando, who was arrested by the FCID, has been further remanded until April 12 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

He was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) in connection with the investigations being carried out regarding the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 39 million for the purchase of carom and checkers boards in 2014. 

Fernando was arrested when he attempted to leave the country on April 6 and remanded until today after being produced at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories