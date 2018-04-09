Pedestrian killed in accident while crossing the road

One person has died from a traffic accident on the Balangoda-Ratnapura road at Pelmadulla.

A pedestrian had collided with a vehicle while trying to cross the road, says police.

The 54-year-old resident of Ratnapura succumbed to injuries after admission to the Pelmadulla Hospital following the collision.

The driver of the cab has been arrested and the Pelmadulla Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.