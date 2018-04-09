11 injured in bus collision at Panamura

Eleven people have been injured in a collision between two buses on the Ambilipitiya-Colombo main road near 8th milepost area, Panamura.

This accident occurred at around 8.30 am today (09), according to police.

Two buses travelling from Deniyaya to Ambilipitiya and from Helaudakanda to Ambilipitiya were involved in the accident.

Ten women are among the injured passengers, according to Police.

The two bus drivers have been arrested regarding the incident and Panamura Police is conducting further investigations.