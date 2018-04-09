Five students who broke into the Vice Principal’s office at Badulla Central College and stole 10 mobile phones have been arrested with the help of the police dog ‘Dusty’, Badulla Police said.

The police dog tracked the sent from the school office all the way back to the house of one of the suspects located some 2km away from the school.

Upon interrogation of the student living at the house, he had revealed information regarding the other 4 members of the gang that carried out the break in and robbery.

Of the five suspects arrested, 4 are students of Badulla Central College while the other is a student of Badulla Uva Maha Vidyalaya. They are all between the ages 17 – 18.

The stolen phones were also found in their possession.

The school in question has banned students from bringing mobile phones into the schools while the mobile phones confiscated from students are kept with the Vice Principal and handed over to the parents of students.

Ten such mobile phone which had been confiscated from students and kept at the Vice Principal’s office were stolen during the break in and a complaint was subsequently lodged with Badulla Police.