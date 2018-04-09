Thondaman and Vigneswaran meet in Jaffna

April 9, 2018   01:26 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The General Secretary of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), Nuwara Eliya District MP, Arumugam Thondaman called on the Chief Minister of the Northern Province, C.V. Vigneswaran at the latter’s residence in Jaffna last night.

The CWC’s victory over a majority of the local government institutions in the Nuwara Eliya District at the recent Local Government Elections and its future political activities were discussed at this meeting, according to the Ceylon Workers’ Congress.

Uva Province Minister Senthil Thondaman and Central Province Minister M. Rameshwaran also participated in this discussion.

